Webster Financial Co. (WBS) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Webster Financial worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 42,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 38,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 46,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WBS opened at $67.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.97%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $97,482.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,672.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $202,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,268.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.30.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

