Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Grafton Group (GFTU)

8/23/2018 – Grafton Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($12.14) to GBX 960 ($12.27). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2018 – Grafton Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 850 ($10.87) price target on the stock.

8/22/2018 – Grafton Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

8/22/2018 – Grafton Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

8/22/2018 – Grafton Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

7/11/2018 – Grafton Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/11/2018 – Grafton Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/11/2018 – Grafton Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 950 ($12.14) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:GFTU traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 768.50 ($9.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,986. Grafton Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 641.77 ($8.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 851 ($10.88).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

