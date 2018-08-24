Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pfizer (PFE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) in the last few weeks:

8/23/2018 – Pfizer was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/23/2018 – Pfizer was given a new $42.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2018 – Pfizer was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2018 – Pfizer was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2018 – Pfizer was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $41.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Pfizer was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Morningstar, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2018 – Pfizer was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pfizer beat estimates for both earnings and sales in the second quarter. Pfizer is facing top-line headwinds in the form of genericization of key drugs, supply challenges in the legacy Hospira portfolio, pricing pressure and rising competition. Nonetheless, we believe that new products like Ibrance, contribution from acquisitions, cost-cutting efforts, a lower tax rate and share buybacks should help the company achieve its guidance. Pfizer also boasts a strong pipeline and expects approximately 25 to 30 drug approvals through 2022, including around 15 products that have blockbuster potential. Pfizer’s growing immuno-oncology portfolio has strong potential. Bavencio is being considered a key long-term growth driver for Pfizer. In oncology, Pfizer has four potential medicines under FDA’s priority review. The shares have outperformed the industry this year so far.”

8/1/2018 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Pfizer had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $42.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Pfizer was given a new $39.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Pfizer was given a new $39.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Pfizer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/31/2018 – Pfizer was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Pfizer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2018 – Pfizer was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2018 – Pfizer had its “$37.66” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/15/2018 – Pfizer was given a new $39.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/15/2018 – Pfizer was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pfizer is facing headwinds in the form of genericization of key drugs, supply challenges in the legacy Hospira portfolio, pricing pressure and rising competition, which are hurting the top line. Nonetheless, we believe that new products like Ibrance, contribution from acquisitions, cost-cutting efforts, a lower tax rate and share buybacks should help the company achieve its guidance. Pfizer also boasts a strong pipeline and expects approximately 25 to 30 drug approvals through 2022, including around 15 products that have blockbuster potential. Pfizer’s growing immuno-oncology portfolio offers a strong potential. Bavencio is being considered a key long-term growth driver for Pfizer. Pfizer’s shares have outperformed the industry this year so far. Pfizer has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Estimates have gone up slightly ahead of its Q2 earnings release. “

7/12/2018 – Pfizer was given a new $39.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/11/2018 – Pfizer was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2018 – Pfizer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2018 – Pfizer had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2018 – Pfizer was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pfizer has been working on strengthening its product portfolio through acquisitions and licensing deals. However, Pfizer is facing headwinds in the form of genericization of key drugs, supply challenges in the legacy Hospira portfolio, pricing pressure and rising competition, which are hurting the top line. Nonetheless, we believe that new products like Ibrance, contribution from acquisitions, cost-cutting efforts, a lower tax rate and share buybacks should help the company achieve its guidance. Pfizer also boasts a strong pipeline and expects approximately 25 to 30 drug approvals through 2022, including around 15 products that have blockbuster potential. Pfizer’s growing immuno-oncology portfolio offers a strong potential. Bavencio is being considered a key long-term growth driver for Pfizer. Pfizer’s shares have outperformed the industry this year so far.”

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $42.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $42.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.32%.

In other news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $190,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ian C. Read sold 486,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $18,185,092.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,693 shares in the company, valued at $42,803,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 785,453 shares of company stock worth $29,937,357 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,530,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,308,754,000 after buying an additional 6,785,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,738,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,562,162,000 after buying an additional 7,534,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,123,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,281,563,000 after buying an additional 1,881,570 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,881,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,245,053,000 after buying an additional 160,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,367,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,442,000 after buying an additional 1,345,528 shares in the last quarter. 69.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

