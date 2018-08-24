Weil Company Inc. Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Weil Company Inc. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.4% of Weil Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,389,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,476,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853,141 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,761,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,993,000 after purchasing an additional 590,069 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,783,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207,124 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,639,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,768,000 after purchasing an additional 512,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,897,000 after purchasing an additional 383,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $135.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $363.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.73. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $118.62 and a 52-week high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.34.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

