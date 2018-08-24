Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,074 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.78% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $30,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter valued at $101,600,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 27.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,827,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,116,000 after purchasing an additional 606,540 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter valued at $13,780,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 207.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 542,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after purchasing an additional 365,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 174.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 351,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 223,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRI opened at $30.91 on Friday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 83.46% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 target price on Weingarten Realty Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Richter sold 102,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $3,158,656.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,147.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew M. Alexander sold 126,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $3,891,878.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,263,172 shares in the company, valued at $38,792,012.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 196 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

