Wells Fargo & Co Analysts Give Allergan (AGN) a $232.00 Price Target

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) received a $232.00 price objective from research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Allergan in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $215.00 price target on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Allergan from $213.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 price target on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $232.00 price target on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.10.

Shares of AGN stock opened at $186.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. Allergan has a 1 year low of $142.81 and a 1 year high of $237.41.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. analysts predict that Allergan will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 25.1% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 9.4% during the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 34.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 56,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

