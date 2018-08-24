Wells Fargo & Co Upgrades KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) to Outperform

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00. Wells Fargo & Co’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.16% from the stock’s previous close.

KREF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “$20.65” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

NYSE KREF opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 558.64, a quick ratio of 558.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 65.77%. equities analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $901,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2,309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 85,406 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,293,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 335.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 48,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 98,955 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

