Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $29.96 Million Holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (LTXB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 767,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group were worth $29,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. FSI Group LLC purchased a new stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,412,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,504,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

LegacyTexas Financial Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.67. 4,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,508. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $46.45.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.05 million. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. equities analysts predict that LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. LegacyTexas Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LTXB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens restated a “$41.92” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Hovde Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

LegacyTexas Financial Group Profile

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

