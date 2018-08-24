Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 19,036 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,036 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.90% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $30,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $207,000.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $924.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -107.22 and a beta of 0.42. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $786.23 and a 52 week high of $946.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 147.61%. analysts anticipate that White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, MediaAlpha, and Other segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.