WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 11,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 908.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,488,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,772 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,420,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 424,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.79. The company had a trading volume of 488,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,115,063. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $242.93 and a 52 week high of $287.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a $1.2456 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

