West Family Investments Inc. Has $7.19 Million Holdings in PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,323 shares during the quarter. PennantPark Investment comprises approximately 1.8% of West Family Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 0.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,115,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,814,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 31.2% in the first quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,355,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 560,038 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 8.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,269,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,161,000 after purchasing an additional 185,389 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 663,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 27,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.7% during the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 29,581 shares during the last quarter. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $8.00 price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Shares of PNNT remained flat at $$7.76 during trading hours on Friday. 24,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.13 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 8.12%. equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company is a business development company. Its objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation while seeking to preserve capital through debt and equity investments primarily made to the United States middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity investments.

