Westwater Resources (WWR) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.04

News headlines about Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Westwater Resources earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.4581330845083 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Westwater Resources stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.26. 439,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,329. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.14. Westwater Resources has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.57.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westwater Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds interests in the three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.

