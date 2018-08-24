WEX Inc (WEX) Stake Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of WEX worth $6,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 416,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,286,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of WEX by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth $3,117,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WEX from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. WEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.75.

In other WEX news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 4,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $820,587.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,783,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,335 shares of company stock worth $3,461,862. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

WEX opened at $187.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. WEX Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.71 and a fifty-two week high of $198.82.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $370.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.21 million. WEX had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

