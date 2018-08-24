White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Invests $205,000 in NESTLE S A/S (NSRGY) Stock

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 468.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 41.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Marshwinds Advisory Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 74.2% in the first quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

NSRGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Monday, June 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.64. The stock had a trading volume of 262,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,118. The company has a market cap of $258.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NESTLE S A/S has a 1 year low of $73.59 and a 1 year high of $87.85.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; Nestlé Waters; and Nestlé Nutrition segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates, NaturNes, and Nestum brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Chocapic, Cini Minis, Cookie Crisp, Estrelitas, Fitness, and Nesquik Cereal brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the Smarties, Cailler, Butterfinger, Crunch, Aero, KitKat, Nestle Toll House, Wonka, and Orion brands.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.