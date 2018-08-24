Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 77,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 107,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,394,000. Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,742,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $68.88 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.24.

In other news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 134,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $8,179,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 228,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $14,825,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 938,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,021,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 396,393 shares of company stock valued at $25,235,061. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

