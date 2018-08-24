William Blair Comments on Bruker Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Bruker in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 21st. William Blair analyst A. Murphy now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Bruker’s FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

BRKR has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BTIG Research set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bruker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

Bruker stock opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.10 million. Bruker had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,358,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,618,000 after buying an additional 91,058 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bruker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,483,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,397,000 after buying an additional 19,226 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Bruker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,297,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,821,000 after buying an additional 34,578 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,279,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after buying an additional 168,597 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,708,000. 65.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

