William Blair Lowers Zoe’s Kitchen (ZOES) to Market Perform

William Blair lowered shares of Zoe’s Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on Zoe’s Kitchen to $12.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Zoe’s Kitchen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zoe’s Kitchen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Zoe’s Kitchen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Zoe’s Kitchen from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Zoe’s Kitchen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Zoe’s Kitchen stock opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $252.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.20 and a beta of 0.15. Zoe’s Kitchen has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Zoe’s Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.75 million. Zoe’s Kitchen had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. Zoe’s Kitchen’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Zoe’s Kitchen will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZOES. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen by 379.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 66,479 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 364,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,414 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen in the 1st quarter worth $6,846,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Zoe’s Kitchen

Zoe's Kitchen, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates a chain of fast-casual restaurants. It operates a range of restaurant formats, including in-line, end-cap, and free-standing restaurants. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated owned and franchised 249 restaurants in 20 states of the United States.

