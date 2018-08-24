Williams-Sonoma (WSM) PT Raised to $65.00 at Robert W. Baird

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WSM. ValuEngine downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Loop Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.42.

NYSE WSM traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $72.24. The stock had a trading volume of 55,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Alex Bellos sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $203,759.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,002.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Janet Hayes sold 4,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $300,259.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,315.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,669 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

