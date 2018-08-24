Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36-1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Williams-Sonoma also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.26-4.36 EPS.

NYSE WSM opened at $72.94 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $73.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

WSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.42.

In other news, EVP Julie Whalen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $1,634,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,937.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $203,759.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,352 shares in the company, valued at $204,002.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,243 shares of company stock worth $2,440,669. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

