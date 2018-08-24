Woodford Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NITE)

Woodford Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:NITE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 314,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,000. Nightstar Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.6% of Woodford Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.
Separately, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nightstar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Nightstar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nightstar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.
Shares of Nightstar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.01. 3,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,766. The stock has a market cap of $556.10 million and a P/E ratio of -12.28. Nightstar Therapeutics PLC has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $24.93.
Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. sell-side analysts expect that Nightstar Therapeutics PLC will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.
About Nightstar Therapeutics
Nightstar Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases in the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is NSR-REP1, a candidate that is in phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of patients with choroideremia.
Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:NITE).
Receive News & Ratings for Nightstar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nightstar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.