World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. World Wrestling Entertainment earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.0540563766239 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $80.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $85.93.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.30 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 24.64%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

WWE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $71.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.82.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $7,918,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 258,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,481,807.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George A. Barrios sold 90,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $7,315,558.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,070,644.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 265,696 shares of company stock worth $21,226,268. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments.

