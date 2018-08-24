XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) Position Trimmed by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 22,168.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 186,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 185,330 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

XPO stock opened at $104.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.28. XPO Logistics Inc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

