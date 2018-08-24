XpresSpa Group (XSPA) Shares Up 0%

XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares shot up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.16. 10,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 334,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XSPA shares. ValuEngine raised XpresSpa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised XpresSpa Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other XpresSpa Group news, CEO Edward Jankowski acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 301,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of XpresSpa Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

About XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

