Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Receives $4.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

AUY has been the topic of several research reports. GARP Research raised Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. GMP Securities raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,129,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after buying an additional 1,277,992 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 47.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,960,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 947,794 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,730,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 115,700 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 9.1% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 488,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 118,798,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,647 shares in the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AUY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. 417,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,722,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.82. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $3.80.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

