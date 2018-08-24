Yintech Investment (YIN) Announces Earnings Results

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yintech Investment had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 2.77%.

Yintech Investment stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.94. 23,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,534. The firm has a market cap of $515.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of -0.45. Yintech Investment has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $14.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YIN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Yintech Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yintech Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yintech Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Yintech Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Yintech Investment Company Profile

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

