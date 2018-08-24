Yirendai (YRD) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

YRD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Yirendai from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yirendai from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yirendai from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Yirendai from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Yirendai alerts:

Yirendai stock opened at $17.15 on Monday. Yirendai has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 4.53.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.73. Yirendai had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 51.90%. The firm had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Yirendai will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Yirendai by 621.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yirendai during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yirendai during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yirendai during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yirendai during the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. 12.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yirendai Company Profile

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Yirendai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yirendai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.