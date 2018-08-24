Yogaworks (YOGA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Yogaworks (NASDAQ:YOGA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Yogaworks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. DA Davidson restated a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Yogaworks in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Yogaworks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.46.

Shares of YOGA opened at $1.11 on Monday. Yogaworks has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

Yogaworks (NASDAQ:YOGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12). Yogaworks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 46.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 million. equities analysts anticipate that Yogaworks will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yogaworks stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Yogaworks Inc (NASDAQ:YOGA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned about 0.24% of Yogaworks as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yogaworks

YogaWorks, Inc operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform.

