YY Inc (YY) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 493.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,550 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in YY were worth $13,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of YY by 9.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of YY by 1.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 64,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of YY by 21.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of YY by 23.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of YY by 2.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on YY from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $168.00) on shares of YY in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of YY in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on YY from $161.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. YY has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.90.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $76.48 on Friday. YY Inc has a one year low of $68.44 and a one year high of $142.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.76 million. YY had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that YY Inc will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

