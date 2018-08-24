Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.86. Ally Financial posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Ally Financial stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,291,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,339. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $163,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

