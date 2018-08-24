Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) to Post $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) will announce earnings per share of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mammoth Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Mammoth Energy Services posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5,600%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $5.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mammoth Energy Services.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.17). Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $533.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 442.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on TUSK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays set a $37.00 target price on shares of Mammoth Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Imperial Capital set a $46.00 target price on shares of Mammoth Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Mammoth Energy Services from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other news, Director Meh Sub Llc sold 2,764,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $105,074,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 285.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 343.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,661 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

TUSK stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. Mammoth Energy Services has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $42.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. Mammoth Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.