Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2018

Equities research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. TriCo Bancshares posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

TCBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $262,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $386,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans.

