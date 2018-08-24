Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United States Steel Co. (X) to Post $1.82 EPS

Equities research analysts expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to report $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75. United States Steel reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full-year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.33. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

X has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Longbow Research cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $63.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

In other news, VP Sara A. Greenstein sold 3,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $135,262.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 131.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

X stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.93. 157,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,708,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 3.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 10.31%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

