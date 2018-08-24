Zacks: Analysts Expect Basic Energy Services Inc (BAS) to Post -$0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) to report earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Basic Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.67). Basic Energy Services posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Basic Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($2.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Basic Energy Services.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.21). Basic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $253.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.50 million.

BAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Basic Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Basic Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.72 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

Shares of BAS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,788. Basic Energy Services has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.72.

In other news, major shareholder Ascribe Capital Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Basic Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Kern acquired 14,000 shares of Basic Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $106,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,621. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 216,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,415 and have sold 5,400 shares valued at $58,569. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Basic Energy Services by 244.4% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Basic Energy Services during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Basic Energy Services by 408.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Basic Energy Services during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Basic Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000.

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs.

