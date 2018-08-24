Zacks: Analysts Expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $508.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will announce $508.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $516.70 million and the lowest is $488.40 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $475.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.11 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

BRO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.38. The company had a trading volume of 851,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,285. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $30.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

