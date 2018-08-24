Zacks: Analysts Expect Semtech Co. (SMTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $161.38 Million

Brokerages expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to post sales of $161.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.66 million and the lowest is $159.80 million. Semtech posted sales of $153.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year sales of $658.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $645.47 million to $685.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $727.46 million per share, with estimates ranging from $710.53 million to $760.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Semtech from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $49.95 on Friday. Semtech has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, SVP Asaf Silberstein sold 21,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $1,089,174.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 18,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $938,787.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,128.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,453 shares of company stock worth $15,434,742 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 51.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,722,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 701,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,386,000 after purchasing an additional 34,365 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

