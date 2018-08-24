Zacks: Analysts Expect Sony Corp (SNE) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) will announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sony’s earnings. Sony posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sony will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sony.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.44. Sony had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $1,953.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,882.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $62.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sony has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.74.

Shares of SNE stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.54. The stock had a trading volume of 699,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,480. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sony has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sony by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Sony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,195,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sony by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

