Zacks: Analysts Expect Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sprague Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.02). Sprague Resources posted earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprague Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sprague Resources.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.15). Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $741.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.35 million.

SRLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the second quarter valued at $101,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 32.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the second quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 19.2% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRLP traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.34. Sprague Resources has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 236.28%.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

