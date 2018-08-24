Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agenus Inc (AGEN) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.26). Agenus posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGEN. ValuEngine raised Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Agenus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Agenus during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Agenus by 1,180.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 126,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agenus by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,272,000 after acquiring an additional 58,030 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Agenus by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 245,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Agenus by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 37,027 shares in the last quarter. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Agenus stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,688. Agenus has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $212.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.11.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

