Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.27 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will announce $4.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. Cenovus Energy reported sales of $3.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full year sales of $16.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.19 billion to $16.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.58 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $15.76 billion to $18.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVE shares. ValuEngine raised Cenovus Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Macquarie raised Cenovus Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

CVE opened at $9.41 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -470.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -750.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Dreman Value Management L L C acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

