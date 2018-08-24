Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vericel Corp (VCEL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.08). Vericel posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 37.86% and a negative net margin of 23.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VCEL shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Vericel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Vericel from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Vericel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:VCEL traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,235. The company has a market capitalization of $489.22 million, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 7.48. Vericel has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

In other Vericel news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $361,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Carticel, an autologous chondrocyte implant for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the femoral condyle caused by acute or repetitive trauma in patients that have inadequate response to a prior arthroscopic or other surgical repair procedure.

