Zacks: Brokerages Expect IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) will announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp posted sales of $828.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will report full year sales of $4.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.73 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IAC/InterActiveCorp.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.50. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on IAC shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.35 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth $107,000. Opera Trading Capital bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth $243,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth $244,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth $321,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.30. 802,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,651. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $103.60 and a 52-week high of $201.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

