Zacks: Brokerages Set $10.00 Target Price for Sogou Inc (SOGO)

Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Sogou’s rating score has declined by 200% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sogou an industry rank of 102 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOGO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sogou from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of SOGO traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.50. 2,027,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,598. Sogou has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $301.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Sogou will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sogou during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Sogou during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sogou during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sogou during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Sogou during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

