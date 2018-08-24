Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dollar General (DG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dollar General have increased and outpaced the industry in the past one month. There are reasons to believe that this discount retailer has the potential to scale higher, with solid prospects, brand recognition and earnings outlook likely to act as propellants. The company’s commitment toward better pricing, private label offering, effective inventory management, and merchandise and operational initiatives should drive sales and margins. These along with a compelling store growth story at convenient locations and focus on consumable products lend the company an edge over competitors. However, a deleverage in SG&A rate owing to higher labor expenses, occupancy costs and utilities expenses might impact margins. Moreover, increasing threat from online retailers on parameters such as same-day delivery and pricing might hurt the company's market share. Not to forget, a cut in SNAP benefit may also weigh on the performance.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DG. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Dollar General from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.97 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.74.

DG opened at $108.08 on Monday. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $70.30 and a 1-year high of $109.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Dollar General will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.06 per share, for a total transaction of $200,336.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at $337,622.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,849.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 635,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Dollar General by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 863,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,111,000 after purchasing an additional 203,497 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Dollar General by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,116,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,046,000 after purchasing an additional 408,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

