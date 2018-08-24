Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Surface Oncology (SURF) to Sell

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes CD47, CD73, SRF231, SRF373, SRF617, SRF388 and SRF231 which are in clinical stage. Surface Oncology is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SURF opened at $10.03 on Friday. Surface Oncology has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $18.18.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter. analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SURF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at $326,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at $489,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at $1,317,000. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27.

