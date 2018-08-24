Zacks Investment Research Lowers Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is a provider of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies primarily in North America. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is based in DENVER, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.75.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $628.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.64 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

