Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nutanix (NTNX) to Sell

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Nutanix is facing intense competition from the likes of Cisco, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and NetApp in the hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) market. Moreover, the company’s continued investments are expected to hurt profitability in the near term. The delay in the launch of Xi Cloud Service, now reportedly expected in 2019 instead of the second half of 2018, doesn’t bode well for Nutanix. Nevertheless, the company is considered as a pioneer of the HCI market. Its built-in hypervisor has been gaining significant traction, as customers continue to select it as a low-cost alternative to other vendor offerings. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q4 earnings release. The company has mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTNX. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Nutanix to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutanix to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.48.

NTNX traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.88. 79,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $64.87.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $289.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.72 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 126.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $2,074,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,235,460.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $16,239,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 484,699 shares of company stock valued at $26,997,410. Corporate insiders own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Nutanix by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Nutanix by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud operating system software. It offers enterprise applications, virtual desktop infrastructure, virtualization and cloud, big data, remote and branch office IT, and data protection and disaster recovery solutions; and hardware platforms and software options; and support and services.

