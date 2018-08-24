Zacks Investment Research Lowers Stratasys (SSYS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Stratasys' second-quarter revenues improved on a year-over-year basis, driven by recovery in sales of high-end products, and improvement in demand from government and other key vertical customers. We are positive about Stratasys’ turnaround strategies which include launching innovative products, strategic partnerships and acquisitions. Shares outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Nonetheless, we remain concerned about the company’s declining gross margin which has been impacted by the incremental sales generated from the lower-margin products of acquired businesses.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Stratasys from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Stratasys to $21.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $25.00 target price on Stratasys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen set a $20.00 target price on Stratasys and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $24.93 on Monday. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 191.77, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Stratasys’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Stratasys will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Stratasys by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Stratasys by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 70,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Stratasys by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 69,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Stratasys by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, small and large businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

