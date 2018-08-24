Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is engaged in production of digital content. The company’s operating segment consists of Dolphin Digital Media and Dolphin Digital Studios. Dolphin Digital Media segment creates and manages social networking websites for children. It has developed Dolphinsecure.com, which is a secure website for children using fingerprint reader technology. Dolphin Digital Studios segment creates original programming that premieres online, with an initial focus on content geared toward tweens and teens. It also provides production services to a related party. Dolphin Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media Inc., is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DLPN. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on shares of Dolphin Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dolphin Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ DLPN opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 8.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 75.55%. The business had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter. equities analysts predict that Dolphin Entertainment will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.64% of Dolphin Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

