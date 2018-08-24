Zacks: MediciNova, Inc. (MNOV) Given $19.67 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $19.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MediciNova an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNOV. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MediciNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of MediciNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in MediciNova by 9.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MediciNova by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in MediciNova by 11.0% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MediciNova by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in MediciNova by 28.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNOV traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $10.54. 100,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,010. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders consisting of primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction.

