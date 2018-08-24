Zacks: Motus GI Holdings Inc (MOTS) Given $9.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $9.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.27) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Motus GI an industry rank of 115 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. EuroPacific Canada assumed coverage on shares of Motus GI in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at about $896,000. Institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motus GI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 69,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.29 million and a PE ratio of -3.82. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $10.66.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Motus GI will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

